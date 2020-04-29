|
|
David Dore, 87, died peacefully on April 23. He was surrounded by Elaine, his wife of 66 years, and other family members. Born on Jan 12, 1933 in Chicago, he was blessed with 5 children, Janet (John), Patty (Mark), Gary (Karen), Kim (Mike), and Bob (Debbie), 16 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as nephews and cousins. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church for 62 years. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he played baseball for the Special Services. He loved golf and worked as a starter at Makray Memorial Golf Club. This lifelong Cubs fan will be remembered for his love, jokes, and Hawaiian shirts. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Peter Lutheran School, 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020