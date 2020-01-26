Home

More Obituaries for DAVID GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID E. GREEN


1938 - 2020
DAVID E. GREEN Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - David E. Green passed into eternal life with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior on January 18, 2020. He was born August 30, 1938. He was the husband of the late Mildred "Micki" for 51 years; mother of Gerald (Rebecca) and Cheryl Green; grandfather of 4; great-grandfather of 7; and brother of Mary Schomburg, John (Nancy) and Charlie Green. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 3:30 pm at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Meadows Christian Fellowship. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
