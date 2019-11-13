Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
DAVID E. LESLEY


1943 - 2019
DAVID E. LESLEY Obituary
David E. Lesley, 76, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 26, 1943 in Tupelo, MS and had been a Wadsworth resident for the past 49 years. Dave was a true cowboy, who loved and cared for horses, enjoyed country music and western movies. He was also a former electrician and had been an employee of the Johns Manville Corporation in Waukegan. Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly (Hal) Filian of Barrington and 3 grandchildren, Jesse, Brenan and Isabel Filian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lesley in 2015. Visitation will begin at l pm followed by a funeral service at 2 pm Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville, with The Rev. Fr. James E. Merold, pastor of St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth, officiating. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at wwwburnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
