SPRING GROVE - David E. Woodcock, age 62, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born February 22, 1958, in Indianapolis, IN. to Robert and Mary (Cunningham) Woodcock. On January 28, 1978 he married his best friend, LaDonna Losch. David was born and raised in Indianapolis through grade school until his parents moved the family to Florida. There, he attended Naples High School, graduating class of 1976. David had always considered Florida to be his home. Upon graduating, he returned to Indianapolis where he attended Northwood University where he studied Automotive Marketing/Management. David's love of muscle cars, classic cars and cars in general was clearly obvious throughout his lifetime. His passion for these wheeled motor vehicles was not only what led him to earn his livelihood but was a hobby he spent during his leisure time for enjoyment. David was a very loving husband, dad and grandpa. His passion for cars was passed on to Rob; together they spent countless times restoring and rebuilding. He was a doting grandpa and took pride in all the accomplishments of his granddaughters. David was loved by all and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, LaDonna; son, Robert (Heather) Woodcock; granddaughters, Hailey, Kylee; cousins, Cynthia Brake and Pam Rodenbeck. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Cain Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. A Celebration of a Life Well Lived Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. following the visitation. Inurnment will take place privately. To send flowers or an online condolence to David, please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020