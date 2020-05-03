|
David Earl Shoberg went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 28, 2020 at the age of 89. He passed away peacefully in his home with his beloved wife, Donna, and children by his side. He was born in Chicago to Jalmer and Florence (Widegran) Shoberg in 1930. He attended Carl Schurz High School and completed a carpenter apprentice through the Chicago Carpenter's Union. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. After discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Chicago where he met his wife of 64 years, Donna M. Thomson. He was blessed with three children, Susan Lynn (Thomas) Hayes, Sandra Lee (Mark) French, and David Scott Shoberg; cherished grandfather of Tara Hayes, Timothy (Aneli) Hayes, Mark (Michelle) French, Katie (Walker) Hill, Dana and David French: beloved great-grandfather to Jacob and Eliana Hayes, Zoe, Barnabas, Boaz, and Benjamin French, Walker, Baylee, Coleson, Charleston, Clara, and Truett Hill. He was a member of the Orchard Evangelical Free Church, an avid golfer, and fisherman. Special thanks to his coffee buddies from McDonald's, his brother, Ken Shoberg and his brother-in-law, Leroy Thomson. Funeral services and interment will be private. Information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020