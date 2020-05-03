Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID SHOBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID EARL SHOBERG


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Earl Shoberg went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 28, 2020 at the age of 89. He passed away peacefully in his home with his beloved wife, Donna, and children by his side. He was born in Chicago to Jalmer and Florence (Widegran) Shoberg in 1930. He attended Carl Schurz High School and completed a carpenter apprentice through the Chicago Carpenter's Union. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. After discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Chicago where he met his wife of 64 years, Donna M. Thomson. He was blessed with three children, Susan Lynn (Thomas) Hayes, Sandra Lee (Mark) French, and David Scott Shoberg; cherished grandfather of Tara Hayes, Timothy (Aneli) Hayes, Mark (Michelle) French, Katie (Walker) Hill, Dana and David French: beloved great-grandfather to Jacob and Eliana Hayes, Zoe, Barnabas, Boaz, and Benjamin French, Walker, Baylee, Coleson, Charleston, Clara, and Truett Hill. He was a member of the Orchard Evangelical Free Church, an avid golfer, and fisherman. Special thanks to his coffee buddies from McDonald's, his brother, Ken Shoberg and his brother-in-law, Leroy Thomson. Funeral services and interment will be private. Information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -