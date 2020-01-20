|
|
David Edward Beutler, 83, loving and devoted husband of Joyce, nee Karas, for 61 years, previously of Chicago, Des Plaines and Fox Lake, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020, at home at The Greens of Elgin. Dave was a loving father to Lori (Tom) Christ, Scott (Jody) and Curt (Karen), grandfather to Jennifer (Justin) Somerville, Eric (Courtney) Christ, Jayme (Kent) Martin, Natalie (Michael) Ostas, Brad (Mel) Beutler, Sam (Klaudia) Beutler, great-grandfather to Ava Somerville and Theodore Ostas, uncle to the late Craig Karas, Jim (Cindi) Meason, Mark (Sue) Karas, Mary (Mark) Anello, great-uncle to Craig (Amanda) Karas, Diane, Josh and Maddie Meason, Katie (Brian) Benjamin, Shannon and Jackson Karas, Taylor and Hunter Anello. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eleanor and his sister, Diane Meason. Dave's faith in God was evident especially by his love for people and his involvement at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. His warm and loving heart toward family and friends will be missed by many. Dave was an athlete, competing in marathons and triathlons, and passed his fitness passion on to his family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Willow Creek Community Church Chapel in South Barrington for Dave Beutler on Friday, Jan. 31, with visitation from 10 to 11AM, service from 11 to 12 Noon and lunch immediately following at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fellowship Housing Corporation, 2200 West Higgins Road, Suite 130, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169, will be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 20, 2020