DAVID EDWARD GROSS
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
ELGIN - David Edward Gross, age 81, passed away Sept. 6, 2020. David was born Oct. 27, 1938 in Lake Geneva, WI to Miriam and Edward Gross. David grew up splitting time between Lake Geneva, WI and Chicago, IL. From a young age, he was a car and watersports enthusiast. David did his undergraduate work at IIT. He received an MBA from the Univ. of Chicago, where he studied under Noble laureate Milton Freedman and future Secretary of State George Shultz. In his early accounting career, David worked for Booze Allen Hamilton. In the 1970's, he founded Medical Municipal Funding where he primarily facilitated the leasing of medical equipment. David's company grew to incorporate the writing of bond issues which allowed many hospitals to be built/expanded. David eventually sold his company to Lake Forest Bank and Trust where he later retired as senior vice president. David's hobbies included snow skiing and sailing. He sailed from harbors between Racine, WI and Chicago, IL. He skied in a number of pro-am competitions in the 1970's alongside the world's best skiers. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by a sister, a wife, two children, and three grandchildren. Visitation will be 10:30a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, IL 60120. Remote access to the service is available on the funeral home website. Mourners are encouraged to review the funeral home COVID-19 public health policies ahead of time. Face masks are required to enter the facility. Interment to follow at Dundee Township Cemetery East, 420 Dundee Avenue, East Dundee, IL 60118. For more info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
