In Loving Memory of David Elliott Walsh Feb. 16, 1989 - May 12, 2016 Remembering a beautiful baby boy who came into this world 30 years ago today. Remembering a curious, energetic little toddler who was always on the go. Remembering a free-spirited, adventurous child with a strong will and a mind of his own. Remembering a good-hearted man who was always so thoughtful and caring, always so helpful and giving of himself to others without expecting anything in return. Remembering our David who had to leave us too soon. Today we celebrate your life and thank God for all the love and joy you brought into our lives. We love you and miss you forever! Your Loving Family Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019