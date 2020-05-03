|
|
ELMHURST - Rev. David Ernst Krueckeberg ("Rev. Dave"), 77, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born January 27, 1943 in Oak Park, IL, the son of H. Ernst and Ruth Schultz Krueckeberg. Rev. Dave graduated from Walther Lutheran High School in 1961 and Concordia Senior College (LCMS) in Ft. Wayne, IN in 1965. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, IL in 1969. Since 1969, his ministry was conducted at Arlington International Racecourse and Hawthorne Race Course. He ministered to his congregation of trainers, jockeys, hot-walkers, grooms, and many others who comprise the life blood of the racing industry in Chicagoland. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Dr. Daniel Ernst Krueckeberg. He is survived by his niece, Sarah Krueckeberg Rankin (W. Jason) and great-niece, Sophia Zella Rankin of Edwardsville, IL, several cousins, friends, and the people he lovingly served. Services and interment will be at Elm Lawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Rev. Dave to Walther Christian Academy, 900 Chicago Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160, www.walther.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020