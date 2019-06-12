Daily Herald Obituaries
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
St. James Church
831 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - David G. Martin, 72, was born April 6, 1947 in Orlando, FL to William and Mellie (nee Chancey) Martin and passed away June 8, 2019. His wife Anne P. Martin, 71, was born March 17, 1948 in Chicago to Edward and Jane (nee Pyrek) Kapka and also passed away June 8, 2019. David and Anne were the loving parents of Jeffrey (Sonia) Martin; cherished grandparents of Savanna Martin, Orlando Mendez, Jonathan Diaz and Alexandra Diaz. David is survived by his brother Joseph (Carol) Martin. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 15 at 9:45 AM at St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
