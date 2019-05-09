David G. Reichle, age 45, a resident of Chicago, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. He was born November 18, 1973 in Downers Grove, IL. Beloved husband of Amy M. Reichle, whom he married May 14, 2005, loving father of Nathan (12), Grant (9) and Nolan (5), devoted son of Gregory (Shelley) Reichle of Riverside, IL and Bonnie (Dennis) Coates of Naperville, dear brother of Lori (David) Ottesen, Suzanne (James) Lucot, Michael (Yuka) Reichle, Kathleen (Timothy) Stafford and his twin brother, James Reichle, adored uncle of Erin, Lauren and Katie Ottesen; Nicholas and Tara Lucot; Ren Reichle; Sophia Stafford; Meghan, Brian and Michelle Murphy, son-in-law of Gerald and Gloria Ottesen, brother-in-law of Kathleen (Julian) Murphy, fond nephew of many including Richard (Mary) Reichle, colleague and friend of many. David grew up in Naperville, attended SS. Peter & Paul Grade School (Class of 1988) and Benet Academy (Class of 1992). He earned a degree in Business Administration from Emory University in Atlanta, GA and an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago, IL. David was President of American Wilbert Vault Corporation, representing the third generation of the family business. David was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Chicago, where his children attend school. He loved Chicago sports, especially the Chicago Cubs which was only superseded by his passion for golf. Dave was a former member of the Emory University golf team, and was a member of Oak Park Country Club. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 2:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 14, 10:30 Am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago, IL 60631 773-775-3833. Interment: St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to: Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 7263 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago, IL 60631 773-775-0545, email: [email protected] For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary