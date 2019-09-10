|
David George Ohlson, 78, passed away on August 19, 2019. Born April 24, 1941 to the late W. Ray and Virginia Ohlson in Minneapolis, MN. David was the devoted husband of 53 years to Suzanne Smullen Ohlson, who passed away in June 2018. Caring father of Gini Ohlson (Harvey Ellis) and Greg Ohlson (Norma). Kind brother to Janet Hall (Jon) and brother-in-law to Thomas H. Smullen (Marilyn). Loving grandfather to Olivia Ohlson-Ellis and David and Gregory Ohlson. Loving godfather to Matthew Bitner, M.D. and Alexis Clemens. Caring uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Devoted friend to many. David was raised in Minneapolis, where he graduated from Minnehaha Academy and the University of Minnesota where he majored in business and was a proud member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. After graduation he worked for Dun and Bradstreet. Then in 1969, he and Suzanne also a Minnesota native moved to Arlington Heights where he began a long tenure in sales with Advance Machine Company. He retired from a 43 year career in the maintenance service industry in 2011 from United Maintenance Service Company. David was a very active 50 year member of First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights where he served over a decade as a Sunday school teacher, and also as a Deacon and an Elder. David loved sports, reading and attending his grandchildren's many sporting events and activities. A service to celebrate David will be held at First Presbyterian Church of AH on Monday, November 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Shore Kellogg Cancer Foundation at https://foundation.northshore.org/OliviaOhlsonKCC or 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019