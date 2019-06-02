Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
DAVID J. FOURNIER


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HUNTLEY - David J. Fournier, 44, died May 27, 2019 Visitation for David will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-8pm with a service at 7:30 pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for Clayton's education. Dave was born October 4, 1974 in Park Ridge, Illinois the son of John and Patricia Fournier. On October 14, 2005 he married Karin Sullivan. He was the facility manager for Pepsico in Chicago. Dave loved being a Dad and Clayton was his whole world, he was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He was a proud Chicago Cub fan and Chicago Bear fan, enjoyed fantasy sports and was a friend to everyone. He is survived by his wife, Karin, son, Clayton, sister, Michelle (Bob) Horcher and sister-in-law, Kimberly (Jim) Ruffolo and by many nieces an nephews. He was preceded by his parents. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
