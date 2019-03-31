|
David J. Paolella of Chicago was born on January 26, 1959 in Evanston to Joseph and Jane (nee Anderson) Paolella. He died Monday, March 25, 2019 in Chicago. Mr. Paolella worked at the Workshop Program for Disabilities for Rafath Workshop in Chicago. David loved to spend time with his family and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. David is survived by his brother, William Paolella; sister, Barbara (Chris) Myers and brother, Ted (Nona) Paolella. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Catherine Paolella. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the 3:00 pm Prayer Service at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019