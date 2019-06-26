EAST DUNDEE - David J. Radloff, age 85, passed away on Sunday morning at Tower Hill Healthcare Center in South Elgin. Dave was born in Cary, IL on February 9, 1934 and was the son of the late Elmer and Helen (nee Anderson) Radloff. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee and a many year member of the church's Men's Club and the Senior Bible Class. Prior to retirement, for over 35 years, Dave was a loyal and valued employee of Eby Brown of Elgin. Survivors include his wife of almost 64 years; Donann M. (nee Boothby) they married on August 6, 1955. Their children; Jani Bixby, Debra (Frank) Kennedy, John (Gina Santilli) Radloff, and Dawn (Bob) Spohnholtz. Other survivors include his 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his daughter; Judith M. Radloff on Feb. 20, 2000, and a son; James E. Radloff on March 8, 2005. His sisters; Carol Cunnally and Shirley Rueter and brothers; Martin and Howard Radloff and his 3 granddaughters; Ryanne, Paige and Taylor Radloff. Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Dundee on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:30 AM with Rev. William P. Yonker, Senior Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to either Immanuel Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran School. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary