DAVID J. VALROSE
KILDEER - It is with great sadness to announce David J. Valrose, age 41, of Chicago, IL formerly of Kildeer, IL passed away Sunday, August 09, 2020. Loving husband of Kristina Barr; beloved son of Joseph and Nancy Valrose nee Nevin; cherished brother of Jaclyn (Jamie) Garrett and Mark (Maggie Connor) Valrose; proud uncle of Abigail and Ryan Garrett; loving dog dad to his four-legged son, Tucker. He was a dedicated friend, first and foremost. He loved his role as "Uncle David" to the children of many close friends and family. David was known for his sense of humor, light heartedness and kind and generous spirit. He owned a successful business for more than 10 years. He was spiritual, loved bowling, golf, and traveling with his wife and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, August 13 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a memorial service at 4:00 PM, located at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard, IL 60148. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to send donations to PAWS Chicago at https://www.pawschicago.org/. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for more information.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
AUG
13
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
August 10, 2020
I lost a brother and a friend me and my family will truly miss him he’s always been there for us for 20 years I hope we all can go on without him because I know God knows Best Love you so much but its time to say goodbye
Stacy gunn
Family
August 10, 2020
David was a great loyal friend Also bids to my mom stacywe love you Dav I’m so sorry this is truly a heart full time for our family he was a great friend until we meet again stacys daughter sada
SAda Robinson
Friend
August 10, 2020
David was one awesome young man. Very caring, and loving to all. He'll truly be missed.
Mary Abernathy
Friend
August 10, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. David was kind, funny and great friend. He will be missed.
Abby Fernandez
Friend
August 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. David was a good husband and friend. May blessings be with your family .
Stacey Parke
Friend
August 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about David. He was such a good guy. Very kind and funny!
We had many great talks.
Your family is in my prayers
James o'connell
Friend
