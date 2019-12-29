|
|
ELGIN - David John Nelson, age 83, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore, IL. David was born on March 20, 1936 to his loving parents, George W.H. and Evelyn Nelson (Langerstrom). David was born and raised in Elgin, IL and graduated from Elgin High, Class of 1954. He attended the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago, earning his Bachelor of Music Degree in 1959 and Master of Music degree in 1961. David's career included piano performances in recitals with singers, violinists and flutists, and in concerts with orchestras. David married the love of his life, Dolores, on Dec. 27, 1967. Teaching was his lifelong passion. He taught piano and music theory at Judson College and Elgin Community College, and for 53 years at his home studio. David was a board member and Programs Chair for the Elgin History Museum. He authored Story of My Life's Musical Career as a Musician, Teacher and Pianist, a rich exploration of Elgin's musical history. He received the Mayor's award twice and the Elgin Area Art's Council's Community Spirit Achievement Award. David was preceded in death by his parents, George W.H. and Evelyn Nelson; dear sister, Carole Jean Nelson Core and brother-in-law, Maurice Core. David leaves to mourn his loving wife of 53 years, Dolores Nelson; nieces, Cindy Rowley and Sharon Atkins; and six great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:30a.m. until time of service at 12:30p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, Rev. Rick Carlson officiating. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 US-20, Elgin IL, 60120. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elgin History Museum-Nancy Kimball House Restoration Project, Elgin Symphony Orchestra, or the . For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019