David Jon Gathman 77, of Elgin, IL passed away on May 18, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born on April 2, 1942 in Elgin, IL the son of Herbert and Marion (Blakesley) Gathman. David had owned and operated Gathman Landscaping. He was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed doing puzzles and love to spend time with family. He will be deeply missed. He was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife: Nancy, whom he married on May 9, 1964; two children: Jeffrey (Angie) Gathman and Scott (Angie) Gathman; six grandchildren: Bryan (Kelly), Laura, Blaine (Victoria), Lucia (Josh), Hayden and Kelby; 4 great grandchildren: Emerson, Gwyneth, Alice and Zelda; a brother: Robert (Carolyn) Gathman, along with many nieces, nephews and family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 10:00am at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8:00pm at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com