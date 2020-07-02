Rev. David L. Alderfer, age 74, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Wheaton, IL. Born in Lock Haven, PA, he was the son of the late Rev. Dr. Ralph L. Alderfer and Marion (Moyer) Alderfer. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, and pursued further studies in the Ancient Near East at the University of Pennsylvania. He was married to Kay Soder of Downers Grove until her death in 2015. He was ordained a pastor in 1971, in what is now the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He served parishes in Pennsylvania and Illinois; as well as Chaplain to the Deaconess Community in Gladwyne, PA, and held positions on the staff of the national offices of the ELCA in both Philadelphia and Chicago. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Downers Grove. He was an avid philatelist and was a renowned expert in British Machin stamps, about which he co-authored a book and a monthly column in Linn's Stamp News. He had of love of orchids and good food. He is survived by sister, RuthAnn (Paul) Bartlett of PA; sisters-in-law, Sara Soder Logan and Lisa Soder both of CA; brother-in-law, Tom (Leigh Ann) Soder of GA; niece, Megan Bartlett, and nephews, Colin (Valeriia) Bartlett and Erik Soder; an aunt and uncle, and cousins. The family thanks the staff at Brighton Gardens in Wheaton for their care of David in his final years. Special thanks go to David's friend, Marlin Schilling, for his Christ centered ministry with David these past years. Funeral Tuesday July 7th, 10:00am visitation until time of Funeral Service 11:00am at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street, (1 blk. S. of Ogden), Downers Grove, IL 60515. CDC precautions will be followed and masks must be worn. The service may also be viewed at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
via live stream. Interment will be next to his wife in Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4501 Main St., Downers Grove IL 60515. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 630-968-1000.