Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Baker Memorial United Methodist Church St. Charles
307 Cedar Avenue
St. Charles, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Baker Memorial United Methodist Church St. Charles
307 Cedar Avenue
St. Charles, IL
View Map
ST. CHARLES - David L. Hughes age 76, passed away May 4, 2019. He was born to John and Eleanore Hughes in Chicago. He was raised in Glen Ellyn and moved to St. Charles in 1969. David was a social worker and administrator at The Elgin Mental Health Center for over 30 years. He was also a social worker at The Ecker Center for Mental Health, and other social service agencies in the Fox River Valley. David was a long time Fox Valley resident who worked for many years in social service agencies in the area. He will long be remembered for his kindness and patience and his dry wit. He loved his garden and his bicycle and long hikes. He was a loving husband and proud father, and his two sons were the joy of his life. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Catherine, sons; David C. (Aimee) Hughes, Mark P. Hughes, sister-in-law Merrie, niece Krista Trespalacios, and nephew John Edward (Jennifer) Hughes III. David was preceded in death by his brother John Edward Hughes II. A Memorial Visitation will be 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church St. Charles, 307 Cedar Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 10:30 A.M. at Baker Methodist Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ecker Center for Mental Health or for Parkinson Research. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019
