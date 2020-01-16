|
SCHAUMBURG - David L. Jolly, Jr., age 50. He was born November 25, 1969 and passed on January 14, 2020. Beloved son of Peggy McDonald and the late David L. Jolly, Sr. Beloved stepson of Robert Mowen. Cherished nephew of Jane Anne (Lloyd) McCabe, Maureen (David) Reiter, Michael McDonald, Diane and the late Larry McDonald, Aunt Lindy Hill and Aunt Judy Jolly. Fond older cousin to many younger cousins. David was an extremely kind and caring person who always had something to say that would make you smile. He loved animals and donations will be appreciated to Pug Rescue. The visitation will be Friday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment services private at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020