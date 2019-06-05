|
|
BARTLETT - David Laurence Domin is survived by the love of his life Carla Mellace; loving son of Wayne M, and Diane T. (nee Biesiada); dear brother of Alan (Gina), Wayne (Fiance Erin Kunkel), Chad (AJ Burkhardt); caring uncle of Jacob, Megan, Valerie, Aidan, Chais and Noah; fond nephew and cousin to many; preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his cousin Todd M. Domin. David was a 1987 graduate of Elgin High School, he then joined the Marines from January 1988 to July 1995, he went to Harper College where he graduated in 1993 with a degree of Science in Criminal Justice. He was currently a police officer with the Hoffman Estates Police Department for the last 23 years. Visitation Thursday June 6 from 1:00pm until 9:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Funeral Friday 10:15am to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for Mass 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019