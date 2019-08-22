Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID DIMMLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LEE DIMMLICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID LEE DIMMLICH Obituary
David Lee Dimmlich passed away August 14, 2019, at his home in Elgin, IL. Dave was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Walter and Elizabeth (Mesenbach) Dimmlich. Dave was the Vice President and co-owner of Task Trainers, Inc. a company he helped start in 1983. Prior to that Dave was a long time resident of Freeport, IL where he taught machine shop and welding at JoDavies Vocational Center in Elizabeth, Stephenson Area Career Center in Freeport, and Highland Community College in Freeport. Dave is survived by his wife Kathy Beth Hummelberg, his brother Carl (Becky) Dimmlich, nephews Casey (Mary), Mark (Rachel) and Carl Vuorenmaa, his nieces Katey (Nathan) Warnberg and Laura (Dean) Dimmlich and 11 grand-nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 23, 3:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Funeral Saturday, 11:30am. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. For information 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now