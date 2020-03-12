|
|
David Lee Duncan, 64, died March 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. David was born in LaSalle, Illinois on November 25, 1955 to Janet (nee Holmes) and George Duncan. David was a graduate of Irving Crown High School, Carpentersville Illinois. He earned a black belt in TaeKwon-Do. He was employed at Flexonics for forty-three years as welder, first class in the aerospace industry. He was a dedicated President and Secretary of IAMAW machinist union. David was a passionate hunter, avid golfer, fisherman and Chicago sports fan. Several lifelong friends shared these interests with him. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was loyal to all he loved. David is preceded in death by father George Duncan, brother James Duncan, daughter Jennifer Turner, mother-in-law Sara Flores. David is survived by wife Maria Duncan, son Frank Varela, daughter Chrissy Duncan, daughter Brandy Wood, mother Janet Duncan, brother Rick Duncan, and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held at O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home in Elgin on Friday, March 13 at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Service will be officiated by Father Robert Camacho and Pastor Jeff Mikyska of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020