SOUTH ELGIN - David Lee Henson died at home Wednesday morning May 6th surrounded by his family. The son of Hobart and Velma (George) Henson, Dave was born on April 17, 1941 in Shelby County Tennessee. He was a loving husband to Jean (Jeanie) Henson, father to Debra Ann, Brenda, Kathy Sue, Mark, Dawn Rene, Shawn, brother to Frankie, Bob, Joe, Shirley, Larry, Donald (Duck), Beverly, Lester, grandfather to 9 and a friend to all. A private cremation ceremony will be held for his immediate family and a celebration of Dave's life for all his many family and friends is planned for this summer. Donations in lieu of flowers in Dave's memory can be made on line to the USO at www.secure.uso.org or in person at the celebration this summer. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020