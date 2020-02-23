|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - David M. Hora MD, 78, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born March 3, 1941 in Chicago to Earl Hora and Nora nee DeSilvia Hora and passed away peacefully February 14, 2020. David was the husband of Suzanne Hora; loving father of Dave, Susan and Michael Hora; beloved grandfather of Thomas, Maxine, Derek, Jordan and Logan; dear brother of Marge Novak (John) the late Kate Chudik (Ron) and Jim (Sue Hoff); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. David graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in 1966. He completed his residency at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital and his internship at Rockford Memorial Hospital. For over 30 years he was a respected Orthopedic Surgeon in the northwest suburbs. David received the Illinois High School Athletic Doctor of the year award. He was the team physician for 20 years at John Hersey High School and was instrumental in requiring paramedics to be present at all District 214 and Saint Viator High School football games. David also contributed to having trainers at all District 214 schools to prevent sports injuries. His favorite pastime was being around water with a passion for boating and fishing. For funeral information, 847-253-5423.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020