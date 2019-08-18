|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - David M. Petrovski, 64, was born August 26, 1954 in Chicago and passed away August 16, 2019. David was a devoted geologist for the United States Environmental Protection Agency for over 34 years. David was the beloved husband of Cynthia Combs Petrovski; loving son of Julia and the late Charles Petrovski; dear brother of John (Janet) Petrovski, Christina Klein, Elizabeth Petrovski and Jeffrey (Annice Kelly) Petrovski; fond uncle of Nicholas (Christine) Petrovski, Jessica Petrovski and Christopher (fiancee Rebecca Stekiel) Petrovski and great-uncle of Connor Petrovski. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Prayers will be said Tuesday, August 20 at the funeral home at 9:15 AM and proceed to St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019