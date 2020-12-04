ELK GROVE VILLAGE - David M. Varrato, 69, passed away November 28, 2020. David was the beloved husband of Nadine T. Varrato (nee Garr) for 46 years; loving father of Bryan (Melanie Hava) Varrato, Mark Varrato, and Julie (Sean Considine) Varrato; cherished grandfather of Chase and Ellie Varrato, McKayla and Kendall Considine; dear brother of Janis Trumbull and Judith Walker. David is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cora Varrato. David grew up in Ottawa, IL. and was a graduate of Iowa Wesleyan U., class of '73. He taught in the Ottawa area for one year and then spent the remainder of his career teaching P.E., science, health and coaching girls basketball at South Middle School, Arlington Heights. Because of his love of golf, David worked in various golf courses, including the Schaumburg Golf Club. Services were provided by Grove Memorial Chapel.