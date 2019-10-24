|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - David Michael Johnson, from Chicago, passed away on October 17 at the age of 60, following many courageous years of battling heart failure and surrounded by family. His beloved wife and best friend for 40 years, Jo Ann Johnson, had recently passed on October 4. He is survived by his children, Traci, Michelle, and Christopher; grandchildren, Kyle, Alex, and Zoey; and brother, Daniel. David was a strong and resilient man who loved his children dearly. His other loves in life were the 1985 Chicago Bears, working on computers, riding his Harley with Jo Ann, and the freedom of the open road. In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of the family or donating to almosthomefoundation.org. A joint memorial service will be held on Sunday, at 3:00 pm at Fountain View Recreation Center, 910 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL 60188.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019