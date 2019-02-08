Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Ave. Baptist Church
1158 Larkin Ave.
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID HOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID N. HOY


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DAVID N. HOY Obituary
ELGIN - David N. Hoy, of Elgin, passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at The Vines at Countryside in Elgin, IL. David was born July 19, 1933 in Flora, IL. He attended William Jewel College, Liberty, MO, Northern Baptist Theological Seminary, Chicago, IL and University of Missouri, Columbia, MO. David worked as a social worker in the Chicago Public Schools. He was an active member of Larkin Ave. Baptist Church, Elgin, for many years. David was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Joseph and Jessie Hoy; sisters, Dorothy Muir and Muriel Hoy. He is survived by daughters: Kelly Hoy and Susan Hoy; grandchildren, Chad and Carrie, niece Kathie Rollins; and nephew Craig Muir. A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held Saturday, February 9, 11:00 a.m., at Larkin Ave. Baptist Church, 1158 Larkin Ave., Elgin, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Larkin Ave. Baptist Church, 1158 Larkin Ave., Elgin, IL 60123. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now