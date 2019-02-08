|
ELGIN - David N. Hoy, of Elgin, passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at The Vines at Countryside in Elgin, IL. David was born July 19, 1933 in Flora, IL. He attended William Jewel College, Liberty, MO, Northern Baptist Theological Seminary, Chicago, IL and University of Missouri, Columbia, MO. David worked as a social worker in the Chicago Public Schools. He was an active member of Larkin Ave. Baptist Church, Elgin, for many years. David was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Joseph and Jessie Hoy; sisters, Dorothy Muir and Muriel Hoy. He is survived by daughters: Kelly Hoy and Susan Hoy; grandchildren, Chad and Carrie, niece Kathie Rollins; and nephew Craig Muir. A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held Saturday, February 9, 11:00 a.m., at Larkin Ave. Baptist Church, 1158 Larkin Ave., Elgin, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Larkin Ave. Baptist Church, 1158 Larkin Ave., Elgin, IL 60123. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019