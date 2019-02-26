Daily Herald Obituaries
WHEATON - David Paul Cochran Jr., 87, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born May 5, 1931 in Bartow, Florida, son of the late David and Josephine Cochran Sr. He is survived by his children, Penny (John) Diehl, Gary Cochran and Terry Cochran; grandchildren, Nathan (Jessica) Massell and Zachary (Julie) Massell; great-grandchildren, Freya Masell, Zac and Dylan Stanford; siblings, Gerald Cochran, George Cochran, Betty Jernigan; and his companion and everything, Deanna Johnson and her children, Jami Green and Cassie (Don) Zumwalt and grandchildren, Aiden, Haven and Oliver. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service 11 AM at First Christian Church, 635 N.Randall Road, Aurora, IL 60506 followed by a burial at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.healychapel.com or call 630-897-9291.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
