Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Episcopal Church
705 Aurora Ave.
Naperville, IL
David Perillo, age 71, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1989, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1947 in Denver, CO. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Pamela (nee Wilmot); his loving children, Jenny (Dejan) Duranski of Chicago, IL and Mickey (Kaycie) Perillo in Los Angeles, CA; his cherished grandchildren, Marlena Duranski and Roman, Christian and Jacqueline Perillo; as well as his nephew, Rich Alziebler. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judy Neirstheimer. Dave possessed a lifelong passion for the game of baseball. He volunteered countless hours to coaching little league, refereeing high school volleyball games, and serving on the board for the Naperville Baseball Association. He was a die-hard sports fan, especially for his beloved White Sox, but cheered on all of the Chicago teams that were not on North side. Dave was a talented cook who enjoyed creating special dishes or his famous Perillo sauce for family, neighbors and friends. He also enjoyed gardening and growing his own vegetables to include in his meals. Throughout his career he was able to travel to many places. After retiring he was even happier to continue to explore the world with Pam at his side. Above all, Dave was a true family man. He was the best dad to his kids, and "Bompo" to his grandkids. He will be deeply missed every day and his memory will live forever in their hearts. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Dave's life, the family would appreciate a gift in his memory to the charity of your own choice. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 10:00 AM at St. John Episcopal Church, 705 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2019
