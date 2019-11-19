|
David R. Hicks 76, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at home with his family by his side. David was born May 27, 1943, preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dorothy Hicks, who raised him in West Chicago, IL and his eldest daughter, Donna and survived by his loving wife of 58 years (Anniversary Nov. 12, 1961), Sandra, daughters, Sheryl (Dan), Joyce, Deborah and Kathleen (Patrick), 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. David loved creating in his wood shop helping many around him. He was an amazing Artisan with an eye for perfection. David was a proud member of AA for 40 years. He touched many hearts and was loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago, on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10:00am 12:30pm with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, Flower St. Phoenix, AZ.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019