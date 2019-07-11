|
|
WHEATON - David S. Protis, 76, of Wheaton, passed away July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley Protis; loving father of Robert Protis and the late John Protis. Family Memorial Services will be held at a later date. David was an Airforce veteran and an active supporter of veteran services. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinatti, OH 45250-0301. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019