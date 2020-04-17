Daily Herald Obituaries
DAVID URBAN STEPZINSKI

David Urban Stepzinski, 73, passed away with his wife, Linda B. Stepzinski, and daughter, Davalyn L. Stepzinski, by his side this past Saturday, April 11th, 2020 due to complications from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). David was born in Peoria, Illinois on Tuesday, February 11th, 1947 to parents Urban "Bud" and Dorothy Mae Stepzinski. David is survived by his wife, Linda and his daughter, Davalyn; brother, James (Kathy) Stepzinski; nephews, Jason Stepzinski and Justin Stepzinski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Dorothy Stepzinski. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation (allbloodcancers.org) or the National Parks Conservation Association (www.npca.org). Please visit www.marshfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
