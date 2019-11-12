Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
916 E. Central Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID ROBERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID W. ROBERY


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID W. ROBERY Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - David W. Robery, 83, was born February 3, 1936 in Chicago to Walter and LaVerne (Long) Robery and passed away November 10, 2019. David was the beloved husband of Vicki (Jensen) Robery, having married in 1961; loving father of Scott (Terri) Robery, Steve (Kelly) Robery and Brian (Rebecca) Robery; cherished grandfather of Dylan and Taylor; dear brother of Dayl (Donald) Normandt; fond brother-in-law of Bruce (Joyce) Jensen and Alice (Bob Dowdle) Jensen and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. David was a wonderful and loving husband and dedicated father and grandfather. He was the Vice-President of Thomas Robery & Sons Masonry Contractors, retired from Hodsco Construction Company in 1998 and was a 50 year member of the Bricklayers Union. He was a longtime member of Southminster Presbyterian Church where he was a trustee, deacon and longtime member of the choir and property committee. David loved working with his hands and loved his family above all else. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Southminster Presbyterian Church appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -