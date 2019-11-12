|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - David W. Robery, 83, was born February 3, 1936 in Chicago to Walter and LaVerne (Long) Robery and passed away November 10, 2019. David was the beloved husband of Vicki (Jensen) Robery, having married in 1961; loving father of Scott (Terri) Robery, Steve (Kelly) Robery and Brian (Rebecca) Robery; cherished grandfather of Dylan and Taylor; dear brother of Dayl (Donald) Normandt; fond brother-in-law of Bruce (Joyce) Jensen and Alice (Bob Dowdle) Jensen and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. David was a wonderful and loving husband and dedicated father and grandfather. He was the Vice-President of Thomas Robery & Sons Masonry Contractors, retired from Hodsco Construction Company in 1998 and was a 50 year member of the Bricklayers Union. He was a longtime member of Southminster Presbyterian Church where he was a trustee, deacon and longtime member of the choir and property committee. David loved working with his hands and loved his family above all else. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Southminster Presbyterian Church appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019