MUNDELEIN - David W. Snell, age 72, passed away on August 22, 2019, following a well fought eight - year battle with multiple myeloma in which he displayed inspiring grace and courage. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26th at 3:30 pm at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 501 Valley Park Drive, Libertyville. A celebration of life will follow at White Deer Run Golf Club, located at 250 West Greggs Parkway, Vernon Hills, from 4:30-7:30 pm. Dave was born at Fort Polk, Louisiana, on September 18, 1946, the second of five sons. He attended Santa Maria del Popolo Elementary School and graduated from Mundelein High School in 1964. Dave attended Dickinson State College where he met the love of his life Jaye Schumacher. They then moved to Carbondale, Illinois, where Dave went on to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University. He and Jaye married on August 3, 1968 and just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Dave was called to serve in the Army and deployed to Vietnam in 1969. Upon his return, Dave began his professional career with Naval Audit Service. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service and in 1978 opened his private practice. He was a founding partner of Dam, Snell & Taveirne accounting firm. His career spanned 40 years and he retired at age 65. Dave and Jaye were blessed with two daughters, Jennifer and Kristin. Outside of work, Dave played fiercely competitive games of golf and bridge much to the enjoyment of his many friends and competitors. Dave served on the Mundelein High School Board, the Village of Mundelein Planning Commission and was President of the Mundelein-Libertyville Rotary Club. Most recently, he was a member of the Northside Community Bank Board of Directors. Dave is survived by his wife Jaye, brothers Jack and Joe, beloved daughters Jennifer Wetteland (Christopher Wetteland) and Kristin Snell (Jesse Krautkramer). He is the cherished grandfather of Anna, Kelly, Levi and Henry. For his family, Dave was more than a dry recital of facts. He was a living, breathing presence in all the nooks and crannies of their lives. He was there in the large celebratory moments, there in the small quiet moments of need, and always, always, a source of love and comfort. He is preceded in death by his mother Florence and his father Vesper, as well as brothers Bob and Jerry. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to JourneyCare Hospice via their website or by sending a check to JourneyCare Foundation - Grateful Family & Friends, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. The family of David Snell wishes to thank the very caring team at Northshore Oncology, particularly Dr. Ahmed, JourneyCare Hospice, and the many caring friends and family who have supported us through this adventure.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 24, 2019