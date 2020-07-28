1/
DAVID WARREN KENT
David Warren Kent, age 84; U.S. Army veteran, beloved husband of the late Sylvia; loving father of David (Margaret) Kent, Natalie (Robert) Carlson, and Kathryn (Pete) Hofman; cherished grandfather of David (Katie), Mazy (Nicholas), Nicole, Kaylee, Julia, and Robb; dear great-grandfather of Lucille; fond brother of Allen Kent and the late Robert Kent. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020, 4-7 pm with a service at 7 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Private entombment. David served in the Army from Nov. 1957 - Nov. 1959. He was a contributing member of Community of Christ Church, Elgin, IL. For information, 847-394-2336

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
JUL
30
Service
07:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
