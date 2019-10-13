Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
DAWN WITTIG Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dawn Wittig passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 9th, 2019. She is survived by her very dear friend of 41 years, Karl Thomas. Cherished and loved sister of Linda Stromberg (Wittig), Sharon (Steve) Thorsen (Wittig), and preceded in death by her parents Kurt and Eunice Wittig, her brothers Richard, Jere, Marc, Scott and Jay Wittig. She was a devoted aunt to Jere (Dawn) Wittig, Diana (Rob) Serb, Brian (Alicia) Stromberg, Christy (Eric) Grischow (Stromberg), Blair Witting, Tim (Jessi) Wittig, Robert Jacobazzi, Kevin (Kristin) Stromberg and Nick (Ashley) Jacobazzi and the late John Wittig. Dear great-aunt to Allison Wittig, Scott Peters, Brooke and Evan Grischow, Michael and Catherine Serb, Jayden, Ryleigh and Logan Wittig. Fond sister-in-law of Anita Wittig. She was a devoted employee to Gage Assembly in Lincolnwood for many years, and loved by many friends. She leaves a legacy of love and beauty for her family and friends. Visitation Monday, October 14th from 3:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home, 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Funeral Tuesday, October 15th 10:00am at the funeral home to St. Colette Church, Rolling Meadows for Mass at 11:00am. Cremation will be private following Mass. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
