Dean A. Brown, 96, died July 30, 2019. He was born April 2, 1923 in Jackson Township, Boone, Iowa, the youngest child of Josias E. and Martha (nee Engstrom) Brown. Dean graduated from Iowa State University in 1948 and completed a Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics in 1958. Dean retired from the American Farm Bureau Federation as Director of Feed Grains, Oilseeds and Wheat in 1988. He and his wife Joanne (nee Wadsley) celebrated 70 years of marriage on July 24, 2019. Dean is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. Survived by his wife Joanne Brown; daughters Deborah (Pete) Hernandez of Barrington, IL and Dulcie (Sammy) Ariail of Clarkesville, GA; four grandchildren Nicole (Ari) Goldberg of Greenwood Village, CO, Jeron (Megan) Hernandez of Algonquin, IL, Melissa Ariail and Emily Jo Ariail both of Clarkesville, GA; great-grandfather of 7, and many nieces and nephews. Dean enjoyed travel, golf, fishing, loved God and music; singing in barbershop quartets and church choirs throughout his life. He shared a joke and smile with everyone he met. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Palatine, 123 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Early, IA. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, IL. For info, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2019