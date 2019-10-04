Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:15 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Rd
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEAN KOLLIAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEAN C. KOLLIAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEAN C. KOLLIAS Obituary
MT. PROSPECT - Dean C. Kollias, age 66, passed away unexpectedly October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Nicolle Kollias, nee Lindahl. Loving father of Deanna (Dave) Noda, Nicholas (Lisa), Brian, and Christie Kollias. Devoted grandfather of Cruz and Lana Noda, and Brayden and Aubrey Kollias. Dear brother of Louis (Karen) Kollias. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral Monday, 10:15 A.M. from the funeral home to Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd, Glenview, IL 60025 for a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now