MT. PROSPECT - Dean C. Kollias, age 66, passed away unexpectedly October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Nicolle Kollias, nee Lindahl. Loving father of Deanna (Dave) Noda, Nicholas (Lisa), Brian, and Christie Kollias. Devoted grandfather of Cruz and Lana Noda, and Brayden and Aubrey Kollias. Dear brother of Louis (Karen) Kollias. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral Monday, 10:15 A.M. from the funeral home to Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd, Glenview, IL 60025 for a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019