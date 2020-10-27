1/1
DEAN J. DEGEETER
NAPERVILLE - Dean J. DeGeeter, age 89, a resident of Naperville since 1958, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Edward Hospital. He was born September 1, 1931 in Aurora, IL to his loving late parents, Clarence and Johanna DeGeeter, nee Mueller. Cherished husband of the late Louise DeGeeter, nee Petersen, wedded on September 4, 1954. Beloved father of Dan (Cheryl Mosely) DeGeeter of Manteno, IL, Sandy (Jeff) Malone of Bentonville, AR, and Greg (Beth) DeGeeter of Naperville, IL. Adored grandpa of Kyle (Madilyne), Colin (Simone Bolotin), and Leah Malone, Scott, Michael, and Sarah DeGeeter. Dearest great-grandpa of Louise, Harrison, and Georgie Malone. Dear brother of Albert (Margo) DeGeeter of Naperville, the late Dale, Darrell, and Robert DeGeeter. Dean was a 1949 graduate of Marmion Academy in Aurora. After high school, he worked for Burlington Northern Railroad where he met the love of his life. After proudly serving his country as a US Army Veteran, during the Korean War he moved his family to Naperville. Dean started his career in the clothing business by managing the Main Store in downtown Naperville. He saw the need for boys apparel and opened Dean's Boys Store in Naperville in 1959 and later expanded into men's and women's apparel. He retired in 1987 from the store and later fulfilled one of his hobbies as a travel agent where he was able to travel to many destinations around the world. He was a sports enthusiast and long-time member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. He also volunteered many years at St. Patrick's Residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563 or Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry, 1871 High Grove Lane, Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation Thursday, October 29th 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 30th 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

October 26, 2020
His smile could light up a room.
Deepest sympathies to the Degeeters and Malones. Prayers for everyone.
Toni and Joe, Florida
October 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Cheryl Krueger
