Dean W. Roby, 95, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020, at the Florence Nursing Home in Marengo, IL. He was born Dec. 14, 1924 the son of Leon and Freida (Akerman) Roby. He married Betty Bryun on Sept. 19, 1945. Dean is survived by his sister, Marilyn Thompson; children, Pamela (James) Nelson, Dean (Fran), Michael, Greg (Julie); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brothers, Harold, Herbert; and sister, Arlene Warrington. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at North Plato Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 43W301 N. Plank Rd., Hampshire from 9:30-11 AM on Friday. For information, call 847-683-2711 or online for a full obituary at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
.