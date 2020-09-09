1/
DEAN W. ROBY
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean W. Roby, 95, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020, at the Florence Nursing Home in Marengo, IL. He was born Dec. 14, 1924 the son of Leon and Freida (Akerman) Roby. He married Betty Bryun on Sept. 19, 1945. Dean is survived by his sister, Marilyn Thompson; children, Pamela (James) Nelson, Dean (Fran), Michael, Greg (Julie); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brothers, Harold, Herbert; and sister, Arlene Warrington. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at North Plato Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 43W301 N. Plank Rd., Hampshire from 9:30-11 AM on Friday. For information, call 847-683-2711 or online for a full obituary at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved