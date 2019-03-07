Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Dunn, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEANA HERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEANA MARIE HERMAN


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DEANA MARIE HERMAN Obituary
Deana Marie Herman, 56, of Buies Creek, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Chicago IL, Deana was preceded in death by her parents Harold Dean Wilson and Ida Mataalii Wilson. Deana is survived by her loving husband of 22 years Jeffrey Scott Herman, sons Janson Luedtke (Jennifer) of McHenry, IL, Austen Luedtke (Amber) of Richmond, IL, Stanton Herman of Rexburg, ID and daughter Kealealani Herman of Provo, UT. Deana is also survived by three adorable grandchildren, Barrett, Ellie and Quinn Luedtke as well as brothers Ron Wilson, Dean Wilson and sisters Debbie Lower, Denise Schmieglitz and Danette Cantu. Deana's funeral will be Saturday March 9, 2019 at Noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dunn, NC. A graveside service will follow at Westview Cemetery in Lillington. Deana will be remembered for her strong love of family, her beautiful smile, her compassion for others, and for her steadfast faith in her Savior Jesus Christ. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles- Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington, NC. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
Download Now