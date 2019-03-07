Deana Marie Herman, 56, of Buies Creek, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Chicago IL, Deana was preceded in death by her parents Harold Dean Wilson and Ida Mataalii Wilson. Deana is survived by her loving husband of 22 years Jeffrey Scott Herman, sons Janson Luedtke (Jennifer) of McHenry, IL, Austen Luedtke (Amber) of Richmond, IL, Stanton Herman of Rexburg, ID and daughter Kealealani Herman of Provo, UT. Deana is also survived by three adorable grandchildren, Barrett, Ellie and Quinn Luedtke as well as brothers Ron Wilson, Dean Wilson and sisters Debbie Lower, Denise Schmieglitz and Danette Cantu. Deana's funeral will be Saturday March 9, 2019 at Noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dunn, NC. A graveside service will follow at Westview Cemetery in Lillington. Deana will be remembered for her strong love of family, her beautiful smile, her compassion for others, and for her steadfast faith in her Savior Jesus Christ. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles- Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington, NC. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary