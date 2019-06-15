|
Deaneann Allison Bonthron, 92, passed away June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack Bonthron for 69 years. Loving mother of Alison (Bill) Worth, Doug (Sally Woolford) Bonthron, and the late Diane Bonthron. Cherished grandma of John, Christy, Ian, Jean, Leslie and Michael and great-grandma of Gabe, Ethan, Marina, Veronka, Gabi, Ava and Arya. Dear sister of Carol Triano and the late Florence Husa. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 15, 2019