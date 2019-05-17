|
WHEATON - Deann K. Thompson of Carol Stream and longtime resident of Wheaton, IL, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born December 9, 1938 in Bakersfield, California. Deann is survived by her husband David P. Thompson, son David C. Thompson (Roxanne Thomas) of Elgin, daughters Debi Thompson of Winfield and Denise (Stephen) Bates of Wheaton, grandsons Bryan and John Bates of Wheaton, Aunt Ruth Alexander of Boise, Idaho, seven cousins, five nephews and four nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Carney and brother Eugene Matthews. Graveside remembrance to be announced. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton. For info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019