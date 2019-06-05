|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Debbie J. Humphries, nee Malouf, 64, of Rolling Meadows. Born July 9, 1954 in Chicago, IL, passed away June 2, 2019. Survived by her husband Donn; children, Jill (Nicholas) DiMaria and Scott (Kimberly, nee McLaughlin) Humphries; her much beloved grandchildren, Natalie and Colton DiMaria; her mother Virginia "Ginny" Malouf; siblings, Diane (Dennis) O'Neil, Mark (Jayne, nee Morava), Maureen (Bob) Gleixner, Scott (Diane Farina) Malouf, Peggy (Ken) Miller and Steve (Kelly, nee McConnell) Malouf; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sons, Brett and Evan and her father, Arthur Malouf. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's name to , 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 or the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Saturday, June 8, 2019, 9:30 AM from the funeral home to St. Theresa Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or visit Debbie's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019