WAUCONDA - Debbie S. Szuba-Holmes, age 58, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 35 years. Debbie was the beloved wife for 38 years of Michael J. Sr., loving mother of Jonathan (Agata), Michael Jr., Christopher, Gary and Mary (Stephan) Terzo; cherished grandmother of Destanee and Savannah; dear sister of Jimmy (Cathy) Holmes. Debbie was born January 13, 1961 in Kingsport, TN and passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00 pm to time of funeral service at 6:00 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment is private. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 24, 2019