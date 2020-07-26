Deborah C. "Debby" Juzwiak passed away at Northwestern Hospital in Winfield, IL on July 21 at the age of 71. Debby is preceded in death by her mother J'Nell Posey and father Charlie Quinn Coffman of Helena, MT. She is survived by Gerald (Jerry) E. Juzwiak of West Chicago, IL, her loving husband of nearly 52 years. They were married in Glenview, IL on August 23, 1968. Debby will be missed by daughter Shannon (Donald) Thompson and granddaughter Hannah Quinn Posey, of West Chicago, IL; sister Marilyn (Jeff) Bomar of Helena, MT; sisters-in-law Bonnie (Tom) Saylor of Spring Hill, FL; Cathy (John) Balint of Aurora, IL; nephews Jacob (Rita Vincello) Larson of Helena, MT; John Larson of East Helena, MT; Tommy (Emily) Saylor of Warrenville, IL; nieces Jennifer Saylor of Winfield, IL; Jocelyn Balint of Chicago, IL; Samantha Balint of Aurora, IL; grandnieces Addison and Zoey Saylor of Warrenville, IL. A memorial service in honor of Debby will be held at Faith Community Church, 910 Main Street, West Chicago, IL and streaming online on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In order to ensure the safety of those attending, seating will be limited and a live stream of the service will be provided online. All attending must wear face masks and follow proper social distancing guidelines. Following the service, please join the family for an outdoor reception with box lunches. If you will be attending the service, we ask that you call the church's office administrator, Rosa Matos, at 630-231-8230 or send an email to churchoffice@faithchurchwc.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134. To make a memorial donation online or by phone, visit www.SolveHungerToday.org.