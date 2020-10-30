1/1
DEBORAH (LEKAN) KLEIN
Deborah (Lekan) Klein died peacefully at Lutheran General Hospital on October 17, 2020. Born to the late Louis and Bernadette (Supan) Lekan in Cleveland, Ohio in 1951, she is also preceded in death by her brother Jeffrey Lekan, former husband Herbert Klein Jr. and her long-time partner William Obal. She is survived by her siblings Chris (Janice) Lekan, Gary Lekan, Betsey Lekan Leach, Jennifer (Dan) Cusick, nieces, nephew and grand nieces. Deb worked in the restaurant business, made friends easily throughout her life and will be missed. Her family would like to thank Sumer and Magda Tahir for their friendship and loving care of Deb this year. A private memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
